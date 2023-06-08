DiamondRock Hospitality's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Thursday, shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Co.'s 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DRH.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $25.53 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.19% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DRH.PRA was trading at a 4.04% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.15% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for DRH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on DiamondRock Hospitality Co.'s 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, DiamondRock Hospitality Co.'s 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DRH.PRA) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DRH) are off about 0.3%.
