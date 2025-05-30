Diamondrock Hospitality Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Diamondrock Hospitality, revealing an average target of $8.25, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.76% lower than the prior average price target of $9.35.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Diamondrock Hospitality among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $9.00 $10.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $8.25 $8.00 Duane Pfenningwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $9.00 $10.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $9.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Hold $8.00 $9.75

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Diamondrock Hospitality. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Diamondrock Hospitality compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Diamondrock Hospitality's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Diamondrock Hospitality's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Diamondrock Hospitality analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Diamondrock Hospitality's Background

Diamondrock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust that owns lodging properties. Its business is to acquire, own, manage, and renovate full-service hotel properties in the United States. It operates in cities such as Chicago, Boston, New York, Denver, and others. Within DiamondRock's holdings, the majority of the hotel brands include Marriott, Starwood, and Hilton. The revenue is divided between room, food and beverage, and others. The room segment contributes the majority of the revenue. The firm's customers include leisure transients, business transients, and group customers.

A Deep Dive into Diamondrock Hospitality's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Diamondrock Hospitality's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.61%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Diamondrock Hospitality's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Diamondrock Hospitality's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Diamondrock Hospitality's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.75.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

