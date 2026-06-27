DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Is Up 61%. Here's What This Insider Sale Could Mean

Key Points

A director at DRH sold 20,000 shares for a transaction value of $238,000 at around $11.88 per share on June 12, 2026.

The disposition represented 19% of Merrill's direct common stock holdings, reducing direct ownership to 84,335 shares after the trade.

All activity was in direct holdings; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved.

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On June 12, 2026, Kathleen Merrill, Director at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NASDAQ:DRH), disclosed the sale of 20,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,000 Transaction value $237,600 Post-transaction shares (direct) 84,335 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.01 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($11.88); post-transaction value based on Merrill’s direct holdings and the position value supplied in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Key questions

How material was this sale relative to Merrill's direct holdings?

The 20,000 shares sold accounted for 19% of her pre-transaction direct holdings, moving her direct position from 104,335 to 84,335 shares.

The 20,000 shares sold accounted for 19% of her pre-transaction direct holdings, moving her direct position from 104,335 to 84,335 shares. Did the transaction involve any indirect entities or derivative securities?

No, all shares disposed were directly held; there were no indirect (e.g, trust or family entity) trades or option exercises associated with this filing.

No, all shares disposed were directly held; there were no indirect (e.g, trust or family entity) trades or option exercises associated with this filing. What is Merrill's remaining stake in DiamondRock Hospitality Company?

After the trade, Merrill directly holds 84,335 shares of common stock valued at $1.01 million as of the June 12, 2026 market close.

After the trade, Merrill directly holds 84,335 shares of common stock valued at $1.01 million as of the June 12, 2026 market close. Does this transaction indicate a change in trading cadence or intent?

Given only one sale event in the available period and no evidence of increased frequency, the transaction size was consistent with available capacity rather than an acceleration or pattern shift.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.12 billion Net income (TTM) $104.04 million 1-year price change 60.90%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 12th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

DRH operates a diversified portfolio of upscale hotels, offering over 10,000 rooms across key urban and resort markets in the United States.

It generates revenue primarily through hotel operations, with properties managed under both leading international brands and independent boutique concepts; income is derived from room bookings, food and beverage services, and ancillary amenities.

The REIT targets business and leisure travelers seeking premium accommodations in major gateway cities and high-demand resort destinations.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is an internally managed REIT focused on owning and asset-managing a strategically curated collection of upscale hotels. The company emphasizes geographic and brand diversification, balancing both branded and independent properties to optimize risk-adjusted returns.

What this transaction means for investors

Merrill sold a meaningful portion of her holdings, but there’s no evidence of an accelerating selling pattern, given that this is her first sale in seven years of reporting, and she still owns more than 84,000 shares worth roughly $1 million.



The bigger story for investors is DiamondRock Hospitality's operating momentum. Shares have climbed about 61% over the past year as demand has remained resilient and management continues reshaping the portfolio. In the first quarter, comparable RevPAR increased 2.0%, adjusted EBITDA rose 8% to $60.6 million, and adjusted FFO per diluted share climbed nearly 16% to $0.22. Management also raised its full-year guidance, now expecting adjusted FFO of $1.12 to $1.18 per share.



CEO Jeffrey Donnelly said results came in ahead of expectations despite difficult comparisons and weather disruptions, pointing to strong returns from recent renovations and disciplined capital allocation. Since quarter end, the company also agreed to sell its Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue property for $33 million, saying the transaction supports its strategy of recycling capital into higher-return opportunities and growing free cash flow per share.



For long-term investors, the key question isn't a single insider sale. It's whether DiamondRock can keep improving hotel profitability, execute on portfolio optimization, and deliver another strong earnings report when it reports next on July 31.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.