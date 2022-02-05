DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) adds US$93m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from five years ago are still down 4.6%

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), since the last five years saw the share price fall 17%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 11% in the last 90 days. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 8.8% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

The recent uptick of 4.9% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Because DiamondRock Hospitality made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade DiamondRock Hospitality reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 16% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems pretty reasonable to us that the share price dipped 3% per year in that time. This loss means the stock shareholders are probably pretty annoyed. Risk averse investors probably wouldn't like this one much.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:DRH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2022

DiamondRock Hospitality is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for DiamondRock Hospitality in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between DiamondRock Hospitality's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for DiamondRock Hospitality shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 4.6%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

DiamondRock Hospitality's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 6.2%. To take a positive view, the gain is pleasing, and it sure beats annualized TSR loss of 0.9%, which was endured over half a decade. While 'turnarounds seldom turn' there are green shoots for DiamondRock Hospitality. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DiamondRock Hospitality better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that DiamondRock Hospitality is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

