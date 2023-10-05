Diamondrock Hospitality (FRA:HBO) Price Target Increased by 11.64% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Diamondrock Hospitality (FRA:HBO) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.64% from the prior estimate of 9.14 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.76 to a high of 17.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.89% from the latest reported closing price of 7.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamondrock Hospitality. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBO is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 261,323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,707K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,250K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBO by 7.99% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 9,129K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,225K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBO by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 8,909K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,142K shares, representing an increase of 31.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBO by 41.28% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,891K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,203K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBO by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 6,988K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,879K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBO by 3.49% over the last quarter.

