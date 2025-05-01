DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY Earnings Results: $DRH Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY ($DRH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, beating estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $254,850,000, missing estimates of $258,558,990 by $-3,708,990.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DRH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY Insider Trading Activity

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY insiders have traded $DRH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY DONNELLY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $79,800

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY Government Contracts

We have seen $183,994 of award payments to $DRH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.