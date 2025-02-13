Is DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH). DRH is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.31, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.07. Over the past 52 weeks, DRH's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.15 and as low as 7.69, with a median of 8.69.

Another notable valuation metric for DRH is its P/B ratio of 1.08. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.77. Over the past year, DRH's P/B has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.11.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DRH has a P/S ratio of 1.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.88.

Finally, our model also underscores that DRH has a P/CF ratio of 9.80. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. DRH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.99. DRH's P/CF has been as high as 11.08 and as low as 8.71, with a median of 9.93, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid REIT and Equity Trust - Other value stock, take a look at Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR). XHR is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts sports a P/B ratio of 1.15 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.77. In the past 52 weeks, XHR's P/B has been as high as 1.28, as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.15.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in DiamondRock Hospitality and Xenia Hotels & Resorts's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DRH and XHR is an impressive value stock right now.

