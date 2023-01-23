DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.02, changing hands as high as $9.06 per share. DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DRH's low point in its 52 week range is $7.18 per share, with $11.145 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.05.
