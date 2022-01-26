DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.45, changing hands as high as $9.57 per share. DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRH's low point in its 52 week range is $8.02 per share, with $11.485 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.