Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) Price Target Increased by 5.53% to 10.62

The average one-year price target for Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has been revised to 10.62 / share. This is an increase of 5.53% from the prior estimate of 10.06 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.06% from the latest reported closing price of 7.92 / share.

Diamondrock Hospitality Declares $0.03 Dividend

On September 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $7.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.48%, the lowest has been 1.21%, and the highest has been 12.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.96 (n=123).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamondrock Hospitality. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRH is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 261,323K shares. The put/call ratio of DRH is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,707K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,250K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 7.99% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 9,129K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,225K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 8,909K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,142K shares, representing an increase of 31.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 41.28% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,891K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,203K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 6,988K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,879K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 3.49% over the last quarter.

Diamondrock Hospitality Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.