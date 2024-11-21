DiamondRock downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak downgraded DiamondRock (DRH) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $10.25, down from $10.75. The firm noted that DiamondRock shares have outperformed lodging peers year-to-date, and the firm does not expect “operational outperformance by the company in 2025.”
