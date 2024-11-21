DiamondRock downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak downgraded DiamondRock (DRH) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $10.25, down from $10.75. The firm noted that DiamondRock shares have outperformed lodging peers year-to-date, and the firm does not expect “operational outperformance by the company in 2025.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DRH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.