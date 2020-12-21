Diamondback to buy shale rival QEP in $2.2 billion deal
Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Diamondback Energy FANG.O said on Monday it would buy rival QEP Resources Inc QEP.N in an all-stock deal valued at around $2.2 billion.
Diamondback said the deal will include $1.6 billion of QEP's debt and implies a marginal premium to the stock's Friday close of $2.31 on the NYSE. [nASA01J2Y
(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))
