Diamondback to buy shale rival QEP in $2.2 billion deal

Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Diamondback Energy FANG.O said on Monday it would buy rival QEP Resources Inc QEP.N in an all-stock deal valued at around $2.2 billion.

Diamondback said the deal will include $1.6 billion of QEP's debt and implies a marginal premium to the stock's Friday close of $2.31 on the NYSE. [nASA01J2Y

