Diamondback Shares Have a Must See Chart

Diamondback is One of the Most Accumulated Stocks

Institutional volumes reveal a powerful narrative. In the last year, FANG has enjoyed heavy Big Money buying, which we believe to be institutional accumulation.

Each green bar signals unusual trading action in FANG stock. The green color indicates our proprietary inflow signal:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of energy names are under accumulation right now. But when you dive into the fundamentals, there’s a powerful tailwind going on with Diamondback.

Diamondback Fundamental Analysis

Notating heavy institutional support is one thing. When that occurs alongside a strong fundamental setup, pay attention. As you can see, FANG has had positive sales & EPS growth recently:

Sales are expected to grow from $8.4B in 2023 to $9B in 2024

Earnings per share is expected to grow from $18.01 in 2023 to $18.14 in 2024

Source: FactSet

EPS is estimated to ramp higher the following year to $20.60.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. Diamondback is gaining due to the improving forward earnings picture.

Joining top fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long-term.

FANG has recently been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That rare list means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this every week.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report numerous times. The blue bars below shows when FANG was a top pick…plotting a beautiful uptrend.

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes is great way to size up the demand picture.

Most superstar stocks exhibit relentless buy signals.

Diamondback Price Prediction

The FANG rally reveals large Big Money buying along the way. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in FANG at the time of publication.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

