Diamondback Q2 Results Miss Street

(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) on Monday, reported second-quarter results, with earnings and revenues missing Street estimates.

The oil and natural gas company reported net income of $556 million or $3.05 per share for the quarter, a decrease from last year's profit of $1.42 billion or $7.93 per share.

On an adjusted basis, it reported an income of $669 million or $3.68 per share. It missed the average estimate of $3.98 per share polled by Thomson Reuters analysts.

Revenue increased to $1.92 billion from $2.77 billion the previous year but missed the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion.

