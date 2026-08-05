Diamondback Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on Growth and Debt Reduction

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto outline a more growth-oriented operating stance while retaining flexibility around capital allocation.

Management tied that posture to low global inventories, stronger well performance, debt reduction and new natural gas demand opportunities.

FANG Raises Output Without Increasing Capex

Diamondback increased 2026 oil production guidance to at least 522,000 barrels per day from 520,000 barrels and total production guidance to at least 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day from 972,000 barrels of oil.

Second-quarter oil production averaged 525,000 barrels per day. Total production reached 1.018 million barrels of oil equivalent per day and cash capital spending was $996 million.

Adjusted earnings of $6.48 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.96. Revenue of $5.56 billion topped the $4.76 billion estimate.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Diamondback Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Diamondback Energy, Inc. Quote

Diamondback Frames 2027 Around Inventory Refill

A William Blair analyst asked whether depleted global inventories support continued growth, and CEO Kaes Van’t Hof said those inventories must be replenished absent permanent demand destruction.

CEO Van’t Hof added that the current model points to low-single-digit organic growth in 2027 while maintaining capital efficiency and operating five completion crews.

Executive vice president and COO Daniel Wesson said that roughly $1 billion to slightly more than $1 billion of quarterly capital could hold production flat, while efficiency gains could offset casing inflation equal to a little more than 1% of well costs.

FANG Prioritizes Debt and Selective Buybacks

A Goldman Sachs analyst asked about the flexible shareholder-return framework. CEO Van’t Hof stated that removing a minimum free-cash-flow return commitment lets Diamondback respond to changing market conditions.

Diamondback reduced net debt by about $1.6 billion, repurchased approximately $141 million of stock in the quarter and bought another $100 million early in the third quarter.

CEO Van’t Hof told a Wolfe Research analyst that cash could be built for 2026 and 2027 debt maturities, adding that the balance-sheet buildup is not intended to finance large cash acquisitions.

Diamondback Develops Gas and Power Optionality

CEO Van’t Hof informed that new Permian pipelines provided Waha relief, but Diamondback still needs more contracted access to Gulf Coast markets as gas production grows.

Executive vice president and CFO Jere Thompson said Diamondback and an independent power producer are developing a bridge-to-grid project on the 30,000-acre Bryant Ranch, with behind-the-meter generation targeted for the second half of 2027.

CFO Thompson said the project could support 200 million to 250 million cubic feet per day of gas demand under a pricing structure tied to Waha with a floor, while land and water-related revenues could add value.

FANG Leans on Productivity and Recovery Technology

CEO Van’t Hof said productivity gains reflect stacked improvements in well construction, targeting and stimulation, while Executive vice president and chief engineer Albert Barkmann cited larger tubulars and revised stage architecture.

The Barnett program is moving toward broader development, with CEO Van’t Hof saying drilling costs are approaching $400 per foot as Diamondback works to make the play competitive with its base plan.

Chief engineer Barkmann described initial results from a 12-well enhanced-recovery project as positive but varied, and CEO Van’t Hof said outcomes ranged from no uplift to production tripling or quadrupling.

Diamondback Maintains Operating Flexibility

Management’s tone centered on preserving choices rather than committing to a fixed growth or shareholder-return formula.

Diamondback enters the second half with higher production guidance, unchanged full-year capital spending and lower net debt, while Barnett development, enhanced recovery and gas commercialization remain execution priorities.

What FANG’s Zacks Signals Indicate

FANG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Value Score and Growth Score of B are favorable grades. While the Momentum Score of F is the weakest grade, VGM Score of B reflects a middle-tier combined profile.

Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank, with the strongest combinations centered on Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks carrying A or B scores. FANG’s Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise estimates after the latest results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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