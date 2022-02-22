Diamondback posts higher profit on soaring crude prices

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O on Tuesday reported higher adjusted fourth-quarter earnings, as a recovery in energy demand lifted fuel prices to multi-year highs from pandemic-driven historic lows.

The company said its adjusted net income soared to $657 million, or $3.63 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $130 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.