News & Insights

US Markets
FANG

Diamondback, Five Point Energy form water management joint venture

September 11, 2023 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Diamondback Energy FANG.O has formed a new joint venture with private equity firm Five Point Energy LLC to create a water infrastructure network in the Midland Basin that is part of the oil-rich Permian in Texas.

The joint venture, Deep Blue Midland Basin LLC, aims to create a sustainable management platform for produced water, the companies said on Monday. Produced water is what comes out of a well with crude oil during oil production.

"We have spent nearly a decade building a differentiated water infrastructure platform in the Midland Basin, and believe this is the opportune time to monetize this business while retaining meaningful upside through our equity ownership," Diamondback President and CFO Kaes Van't Hof said in a statement.

Diamondback will retain a 30% equity interest in the new joint venture. It received a $500 million upfront payment from Five Point and is entitled to more cash proceeds through performance-based earnouts over the next 24 months.

Five Point and Diamondback also expect to collectively contribute $500 million in follow-on equity capital to fund future growth projects and acquisitions.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FANG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.