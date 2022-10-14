Diamondback (FANG) to Acquire FireBird Energy in a $1.6B Deal

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG — the Midland, TX-headquartered independent oil and gas exploration & production company — recently declared that it has signed a definitive agreement to buy all leasehold interest and related assets of FireBird Energy LLC. The cash and stock deal is valued at around $1.6 billion.

Per the terms of the deal, anticipated to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2022, FireBird shareholders will receive 5.86 million Diamondback shares along with $775 million as cash consideration.

The acquisition adds roughly 75,000 gross (68,000 net) highly contiguous acres in the Midland Basin located in Texas. At the time of closing the deal, the estimated production is likely to be about 22 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d).

Commenting on the takeover, Diamondback’s chairman and CEO, Travis Stice, said “This bolt-on acquisition adds significant, high-quality inventory right in our backyard.”

Alongside the takeover news, FANG revealed its target of selling no less than $500 million of noncore assets by year-end 2023, with proceeds to be used for further debt reduction.

Founded in 2007, Diamondback Energy’s primary focus is on the Permian Basin, where it has around 423,000 net acres. Its activities are concentrated in the Wolfcamp, Spraberry and Bone Spring formations. FANG focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling in America's hottest and lowest-cost shale region.

Diamondback currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the energy space might look at some better-ranked stocks — EQT EQT, Chesapeake Energy CHK and Vista Oil & Gas VIST — each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQT’s 2022 earnings stands at $4.32 per share, indicating an increase of 369.6% from the year-ago earnings of 92 cents.

EQT beat the consensus estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters, the average being 75.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chesapeake’s 2022 EPS has been revised upward by about 13% over the past 60 days from $15.01 to $16.96.

CHK beat estimates for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being 24.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vista’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.14 per share, indicating an increase of 481.5% from the year-ago earnings of 54 cents.

The consensus mark for VIST’s 2022 earnings has been revised about 30.8% upward over the past 60 days.



