Diamondback (FANG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Diamondback Energy (FANG) reported $2.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4%. EPS of $5.49 for the same period compares to $6.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.90, the EPS surprise was +12.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Diamondback performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily production / Daily combined volumes : 452,848 BOE/D versus 446,969.3 BOE/D estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 452,848 BOE/D versus 446,969.3 BOE/D estimated by 10 analysts on average. Average Prices - Natural gas liquids : $21.02 per barrel versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.24 per barrel.

: $21.02 per barrel versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.24 per barrel. Average Prices - Oil : $81.57 per barrel versus the six-analyst average estimate of $79.91 per barrel.

: $81.57 per barrel versus the six-analyst average estimate of $79.91 per barrel. Average Prices - Natural gas, hedged : $1.62 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $1.63 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.62 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $1.63 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on six analysts. Average Prices - Natural gas : $1.62 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $1.6 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.62 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $1.6 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on six analysts. Average Prices - Oil -hedged : $80.51 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $79.39 per barrel.

: $80.51 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $79.39 per barrel. Total Production Volume : 41,662 MBOE versus 40,953.2 MBOE estimated by five analysts on average.

: 41,662 MBOE versus 40,953.2 MBOE estimated by five analysts on average. Average Prices - Natural gas liquids, hedged : $21.02 per barrel versus $21.63 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average.

: $21.02 per barrel versus $21.63 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid : $2.27 billion compared to the $2.10 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.

: $2.27 billion compared to the $2.10 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas liquid sales : $188 million versus $180.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.9% change.

: $188 million versus $180.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.9% change. Revenues- Natural gas sales : $80 million compared to the $70.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -73% year over year.

: $80 million compared to the $70.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -73% year over year. Revenues- Oil sales: $2 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.

Shares of Diamondback have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.