Diamondback (FANG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Diamondback Energy (FANG) reported $3.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 48.4%. EPS of $3.08 for the same period compares to $3.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.46 billion, representing a surprise of +13.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.07%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.85.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average daily production / Daily combined volumes : 942,946.00 BOE/D versus 920,998.90 BOE/D estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 942,946.00 BOE/D versus 920,998.90 BOE/D estimated by eight analysts on average. Average Prices - Natural gas liquids, hedged : $/17.28 versus $/17.53 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $/17.28 versus $/17.53 estimated by six analysts on average. Average Prices - Oil -hedged : $/63.7 compared to the $/63.01 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $/63.7 compared to the $/63.01 average estimate based on six analysts. Average Prices - Natural gas, hedged : $1.75 per thousand cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.55 per thousand cubic feet.

: $1.75 per thousand cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.55 per thousand cubic feet. Average Prices - Natural gas liquids : $/17.28 versus $/17.44 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $/17.28 versus $/17.44 estimated by five analysts on average. Total Production Volume - Natural gas liquids : 21,180.00 MBBL versus 20,221.65 MBBL estimated by five analysts on average.

: 21,180.00 MBBL versus 20,221.65 MBBL estimated by five analysts on average. Total Production Volume - Natural gas : 115,353.00 MMcf versus the five-analyst average estimate of 113,465.90 MMcf.

: 115,353.00 MMcf versus the five-analyst average estimate of 113,465.90 MMcf. Total Production Volume - Oil : 46,345.00 MBBL compared to the 45,917.22 MBBL average estimate based on five analysts.

: 46,345.00 MBBL compared to the 45,917.22 MBBL average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid : $3.45 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.4%.

: $3.45 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.4%. Revenues- Oil sales : $2.99 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.6%.

: $2.99 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.6%. Revenues- Natural gas liquid sales : $366 million compared to the $352.64 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +73.5% year over year.

: $366 million compared to the $352.64 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +73.5% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas sales: $87 million versus $76.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -611.8% change.

Here is how Diamondback performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Diamondback here>>>

Shares of Diamondback have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.