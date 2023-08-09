Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Diamondback Energy (FANG) reported $1.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 30.7%. EPS of $3.68 for the same period compares to $7.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.92, the EPS surprise was -6.12%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Diamondback performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily production / Daily combined volumes : 449912 BOE/D versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 436701.2 BOE/D.

: 449912 BOE/D versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 436701.2 BOE/D. Average Prices - Oil : $71.33 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $71.13 per barrel.

: $71.33 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $71.13 per barrel. Average Prices - Natural gas, hedged : $1.08 per thousand cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.44 per thousand cubic feet.

: $1.08 per thousand cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.44 per thousand cubic feet. Average Prices - Oil -hedged : $70.41 per barrel compared to the $71.89 per barrel average estimate based on five analysts.

: $70.41 per barrel compared to the $71.89 per barrel average estimate based on five analysts. Average Prices - Natural gas : $0.94 per thousand cubic feet versus $0.96 per thousand cubic feet estimated by five analysts on average.

: $0.94 per thousand cubic feet versus $0.96 per thousand cubic feet estimated by five analysts on average. Average Prices - Natural gas liquids, hedged : $16.42 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $21.11 per barrel.

: $16.42 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $21.11 per barrel. Average Prices - Natural gas liquids : $16.42 per barrel versus $20.56 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average.

: $16.42 per barrel versus $20.56 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average. Total Production Volume : 40942 MBOE compared to the 39516.07 MBOE average estimate based on four analysts.

: 40942 MBOE compared to the 39516.07 MBOE average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid : $1.90 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.1%.

: $1.90 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.1%. Revenues- Oil sales : $1.71 billion compared to the $1.65 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year.

: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.65 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas liquid sales : $140 million versus $163.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -53.2% change.

: $140 million versus $163.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -53.2% change. Revenues- Natural gas sales: $48 million versus $73.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -81.8% change.

Shares of Diamondback have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.