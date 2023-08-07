Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates on Lower Prices

U.S. energy operator Diamondback Energy FANG reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $3.68, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92 and deteriorating from the year-ago bottom line of $7.07. The underperformance reflects lower overall realization.



Meanwhile, revenues of $1.9 billion fell 30.7% from the year-ago quarter’s sales but marginally outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate (by $8 million) due to higher-than-expected production.



In good news for investors, the company is using the excess cash to reward them with dividends and buybacks. As part of that, FANG’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 84 cents per share to its common shareholders of record on Aug 10. The payout will be made on Aug 17.



The company also executed $321 million of share repurchases during the second quarter of 2023 at $132.21 apiece.



Production & Realized Prices

FANG’s production of oil and natural gas averaged 449,912 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), comprising 58% oil. The figure was up 18.3% from the year-ago quarter and surpassed our estimate of 432,895 BOE/d. While crude and natural gas output increased 19% and 18.4% year over year, respectively, natural gas liquids volumes rose 16% from the first quarter of 2022.



The average realized oil price during the most recent quarter was $71.33 per barrel, 34.4% lower than the year-ago realization of $108.80 but outperformed our projection of $66.32. Meanwhile, the average realized natural gas price plunged to 94 cents per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $6.15 in the year-ago period and missed our estimate of $1.92. Overall, the company fetched $45.94 per barrel compared with $70.65 a year ago.

Costs & Financial Position

Diamondback’s second-quarter cash operating cost was $10.66 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) compared to $12.24 in the prior-year quarter and our projection of $10.86. The cutback in costs came even though lease operating expenses rose to $4.88 per BOE from $4.59 in the second quarter of 2022.

FANG’s production taxes decreased 29.8% year over year to $3.61 per BOE, while gathering and transportation expenses moved down in the second quarter of 2023 to $1.66 per BOE from $1.76 during the corresponding period of 2022.



Diamondback spent $711 million in capital expenditure — $635 million on drilling and completion, $46 million on infrastructure, environment and $30 million on midstream. The company booked $547 million in free cash flows in the second quarter.



As of Jun 30, the Permian-focused operator had approximately $18 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $6.5 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization of 28.8%.

Guidance

In 2023, FANG said it still looks to pump 435,000-445,000 BOE/d of hydrocarbon, up from the prior outlook of 430,000-440,000 BOE/d. Of this, oil volumes are likely to be 260,000-262,000 barrels per day. The company forecast a capital spending budget between $2.6 billion and $2.675 billion.

Diamondback — a Permian Basin-focused upstream oil and gas company — carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



