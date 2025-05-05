Diamondback (FANG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Diamondback Energy (FANG) reported revenue of $4.05 billion, up 81.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.54, compared to $4.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.75 billion, representing a surprise of +8.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Diamondback performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily production / Daily combined volumes : 850,656 BOE/D compared to the 855,815.5 BOE/D average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 850,656 BOE/D compared to the 855,815.5 BOE/D average estimate based on nine analysts. Average Prices - Natural gas : $2.11 per thousand cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.18 per thousand cubic feet.

: $2.11 per thousand cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.18 per thousand cubic feet. Average Prices - Oil : $70.95 per barrel versus $70.67 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average.

: $70.95 per barrel versus $70.67 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average. Average Prices - Natural gas, hedged : $3.34 per thousand cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.92 per thousand cubic feet.

: $3.34 per thousand cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.92 per thousand cubic feet. Average Prices - Oil -hedged : $70.06 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $70.36 per barrel.

: $70.06 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $70.36 per barrel. Total Production Volume - Natural gas liquids : 16,961 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 17,430.23 MBBL.

: 16,961 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 17,430.23 MBBL. Total Production Volume - Natural gas : 100,578 MMcf versus 100,087 MMcf estimated by five analysts on average.

: 100,578 MMcf versus 100,087 MMcf estimated by five analysts on average. Total Production Volume - Oil : 42,835 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 42,783.51 MBBL.

: 42,835 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 42,783.51 MBBL. Average Prices - Natural gas liquids : $23.94 per barrel compared to the $23.27 per barrel average estimate based on five analysts.

: $23.94 per barrel compared to the $23.27 per barrel average estimate based on five analysts. Total Production Volume (Combined volumes) : 76,559 MBOE compared to the 76,894.9 MBOE average estimate based on five analysts.

: 76,559 MBOE compared to the 76,894.9 MBOE average estimate based on five analysts. Average Prices - Natural gas liquids, hedged : $23.94 per barrel versus $22.61 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average.

: $23.94 per barrel versus $22.61 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid: $3.66 billion versus $3.67 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +74.1% change.

Shares of Diamondback have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.