Diamondback (FANG) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Diamondback Energy (FANG) reported revenue of $4.24 billion, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.23, compared to $4.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.55, the EPS surprise was +19.23%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average daily production / Daily combined volumes : 979,356.00 BOE/D compared to the 954,228.60 BOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 979,356.00 BOE/D compared to the 954,228.60 BOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts. Average Prices - Natural gas liquids, hedged : $/16.68 compared to the $/16.64 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $/16.68 compared to the $/16.64 average estimate based on five analysts. Average Prices - Oil -hedged : $/72.53 versus $/69.45 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $/72.53 versus $/69.45 estimated by five analysts on average. Average Prices - Natural gas, hedged : $1.9 per thousand cubic feet versus $2.12 per thousand cubic feet estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.9 per thousand cubic feet versus $2.12 per thousand cubic feet estimated by five analysts on average. Average Prices - Natural gas liquids : $/16.68 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $/17.1.

: $/16.68 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $/17.1. Total Production Volume - Natural gas liquids : 21,519.00 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20,890.23 MBBL.

: 21,519.00 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20,890.23 MBBL. Total Production Volume - Natural gas : 118,402.00 MMcf compared to the 116,838.10 MMcf average estimate based on four analysts.

: 118,402.00 MMcf compared to the 116,838.10 MMcf average estimate based on four analysts. Total Production Volume - Oil : 46,889.00 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 45,694.76 MBBL.

: 46,889.00 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 45,694.76 MBBL. Revenues- Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid : $3.83 billion versus $3.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

: $3.83 billion versus $3.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Revenues- Oil sales : $3.45 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.

: $3.45 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%. Revenues- Natural gas liquid sales : $359 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $354.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%.

: $359 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $354.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%. Revenues- Natural gas sales: $21 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $170.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -90.1%.

Here is how Diamondback performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Diamondback here>>>

Shares of Diamondback have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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