Diamondback Enters Into an Agreement to Expand Midland Basin Footprint

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG has secured key Midland Basin assets from Double Eagle IV Midco, LLC in a cash and stock deal. The deal enhances the company’s core holdings and positions it for long-term free cash flow growth.

Diamondback has also agreed with Double Eagle to accelerate development at one of its non-core southern Midland Basin assets. This acceleration will enhance the net asset value of Diamondback’s lower-quality acreage faster and help grow its free cash flow in 2026 and beyond with minimum capital deployment.

This deal, which is expected to close pending regulatory approvals by April 1, 2025, marks a significant step in Diamondback’s strategy to consolidate its leadership in the most prolific Permian Basin.

Consideration for FANG’s Purchase Agreement

The consideration for the deal will be paid in both cash and stock. The approximate value of the contract is $4 billion, and Diamondback will pay $3 billion in cash and about 6.9 million shares of its common stock in exchange for the same.

The cash portion of the transaction will be paid through a combination of cash on hand, borrowings under a credit facility and proceeds from term loans and senior notes offerings.

FANG’s Strategic Expansion and Value Creation

The acquisition covers approximately 40,000 net acres in the Midland Basin, a region known for its high-quality oil reserves. With 68% of the undeveloped acreage and 407 new locations in development target, this deal significantly extends Diamondback’s high-quality inventory. This deal will also help Diamondback achieve the estimated run-rate production of about 27 MBo/d (Thousand Barrels of Oil per Day).

With the completion of this agreement, Diamondback would be solidifying its position to have the longest duration of high-quality inventory with a low breakeven.

Will This Deal Impact FANG’s Balance Sheet?

A portion of the consideration of this deal will be financed through borrowings and loans, which can impact Diamondback’s balance sheet. Therefore, in order to maintain financial discipline, the company has committed to selling at least $1.5 billion of its non-core assets, ensuring that the acquisition does not overly strain its balance sheet. After the sale, the company expects to reduce net debt to $10 billion and maintain long-term leverage between $6 and $8 billion.

FANG’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Texas-headquartered Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration & production company. Currently, FANG has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

