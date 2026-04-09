Diamondback Energy (XTRA:7DB) Price Target Increased by 10.71% to 176.63

The average one-year price target for Diamondback Energy (XTRA:7DB) has been revised to 176,63 € / share. This is an increase of 10.71% from the prior estimate of 159,55 € dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 144,94 € to a high of 235,77 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.45% from the latest reported closing price of 153,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamondback Energy. This is an decrease of 781 owner(s) or 40.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7DB is 0.19%, an increase of 38.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.17% to 173,847K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 5,621K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,606K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7DB by 45.68% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,577K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,734K shares , representing a decrease of 2.82%.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,159K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,627K shares , representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7DB by 90.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,934K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,968K shares , representing a decrease of 20.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7DB by 9.00% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,333K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,799K shares , representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7DB by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.