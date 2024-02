Feb 12 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy FANG.O announced a deal to buy the largest privately held oil and gas producer in the Permian basin, Endeavor Energy Partners, for $26 billion on Monday.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.