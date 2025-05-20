Diamondback Energy Shares Slide 12.2% Below Tsuru's Purchase Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 28, Diamondback Energy, Inc.'s Director, Frank D. Tsuru, invested $313,019.80 into 2,000 shares of FANG, for a cost per share of $156.51. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and achieve a cost basis 12.2% cheaper than Tsuru, with shares changing hands as low as $137.44 per share. It should be noted that Tsuru has collected $2.00/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 10.9% on their purchase from a total return basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FANG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FANG's low point in its 52 week range is $114 per share, with $214.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.74. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which FANG insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/16/2024 Steven E. West Director 6,000 $162.66 $975,960.00 02/28/2025 Frank D. Tsuru Director 2,000 $156.51 $313,019.80

The current annualized dividend paid by Diamondback Energy, Inc. is $4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/15/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FANG, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

