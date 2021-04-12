DiamondBack Energy sees uptick in output for first quarter

April 12 (Reuters) - Shale oil and gas producer DiamondBack Energy Inc FANG.O on Monday forecast first-quarter output to be higher than the preceeding quarter, helped by a rebound in crude prices from pandemic-driven lows.

The company said its average production is expected to stand at 184,200 barrels of oil per day for the first quarter, compared to 175,800 barrels of oil per day in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

