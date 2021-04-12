US Markets
FANG

DiamondBack Energy sees uptick in output for first quarter

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Shale oil and gas producer DiamondBack Energy Inc on Monday forecast first-quarter output to be higher than the preceeding quarter, helped by a rebound in crude prices from pandemic-driven lows.

April 12 (Reuters) - Shale oil and gas producer DiamondBack Energy Inc FANG.O on Monday forecast first-quarter output to be higher than the preceeding quarter, helped by a rebound in crude prices from pandemic-driven lows.

The company said its average production is expected to stand at 184,200 barrels of oil per day for the first quarter, compared to 175,800 barrels of oil per day in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FANG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular