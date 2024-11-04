Diamondback Energy reports 3Q EPS $3.38, consensus $3.99

Reports Q3 revenue of $2.65B , consensus $2.44B.As of September 30 Diamondback had $201M in standalone cash and $115M in borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility, with approximately $2.4B available for future borrowings under the facility and approximately $2.6 billion of total liquidity. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had consolidated total debt of $13.1B and consolidated net debt of $12.7 billion, up from consolidated total debt of $12.2 billion and up from consolidated net debt of $5.3 billion as of June 30, 2024. Effective in September 2024, the Company’s borrowing base and elected commitment was increased to $2.5 billion from $1.6 billion previously.During the third quarter of 2024, Diamondback drilled 71 gross wells in the Midland Basin and five gross wells in the Delaware Basin. The Company turned 87 operated wells to production in the Midland Basin and eight gross wells in the Delaware Basin, with an average lateral length of 12,238 feet. Operated completions during the third quarter consisted of 22 Wolfcamp A wells, 21 Lower Spraberry wells, 15 Jo Mill wells, 14 Wolfcamp B wells, 12 Middle Spraberry wells, four Dean wells, four Third Bone Spring wells and three Upper Spraberry wells.

