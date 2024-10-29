Diamondback Energy to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG is set to release third-quarter results on Nov. 4, 2024, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.48 per share and that for revenues is pinned at $11.29 billion.

Let us delve into the factors that are likely to have influenced the oil and gas exploration and production service provider’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. But first, it is worth taking a look at Diamondback’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of Q2 Earnings & Surprise History of FANG

In the last reported quarter, the Midland, TX-based, independent oil and natural gas company’s earnings beat the consensus mark. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.52, which was higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. This was attributed to stronger production and a gain in overall realization. Revenues of $2.5 billion were up 1.4% from the consensus mark.

FANG beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 5.28%.

This is depicted in the graph below:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Diamondback Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Diamondback Energy, Inc. Quote

FANG’s Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings has witnessed an upward revision and six downward movements in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 27.32% year-over-year decline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates an increase of 6.04% from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider for FANG’s Q3 Performance

The appreciation in FANG's costs is likely to have hurt its bottom line. The company’s costs and expenses are projected to have reached $1533.8 million in the third quarter, which is 53.4% up from the year-ago period. Its lease operating expenses are expected to have risen from $226.0 million to $309.9 million during this timeframe. Additionally, the costs associated with the depletion of proved oil and natural gas properties are anticipated to have grown from $426 million to $473.1 million. Furthermore, depletion, depreciation and amortization expenses are expected to have increased from $442 million to $544.5 million in the same period.

On a positive note, FANG's revenues are likely to have improved in the quarter to be reported. The company makes money by exploring, extracting and selling oil and natural gas in the Permian Basin in West Texas. This leading independent company also generates revenues through the sale of these resources to various buyers, including refineries and other energy companies. Our model predicts third-quarter revenues to have increased to $2,417.3 million from the year-ago quarter’s $2,340 million. Its revenues from sales of purchased oil are expected to have increased from $59 million to $300 million at the same time.



What Does Our Model Predict for FANG?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Diamondback this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

FANG’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -4.86%.

Zacks Rank of FANG: FANG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG has an Earnings ESP of +12.21% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Oct. 31. LNG’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the other two, delivering an average surprise of 55.86%. Valued at around $41.84 billion, LNG has gained 10% in a year.

Helmerich & Payne HP has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Nov. 13.

HP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the remaining one, delivering an average surprise of 14.79%. HP is engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells in the United States and internationally.

TC Energy Corporation TRP has an Earnings ESP of +3.1% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Nov. 7. Valued at around $49.05 billion, TRP has gained 36.6% in a year.



The company is primarily focused on natural gas transmission through its 57,500-mile network of pipelines located in Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy is also involved in other businesses, including power generation, natural gas storage and crude oil pipelines.

