Diamondback Energy quarterly production rises 65%

Arunima Kumar Reuters
U.S. oil and gas producer Diamondback Energy Inc said on Tuesday its average daily production in the fourth quarter rose 65%.

The company said its average daily production rose to 301,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd) in the quarter from 182,800 mboepd last year.

Diamondback will report its fourth quarter results on Feb. 18.

