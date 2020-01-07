Diamondback Energy quarterly production rises 65%

Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O said on Tuesday its average daily production in the fourth quarter rose 65%.

The company said its average daily production rose to 301,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd) in the quarter from 182,800 mboepd last year.

Diamondback will report its fourth quarter results on Feb. 18.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

