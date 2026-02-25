Diamondback Energy Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88. Moreover, the company’s bottom line declined from the year-ago adjusted profit of $3.64. The underperformance was due to sharply lower year-over-year realized commodity prices — including a 16.5% drop in oil prices and a steep decline in natural gas prices.

Midland, TX-based oil and gas exploration and production company’s revenues of $3.4 billion declined 9% from the year-ago quarter’s sales, primarily due to lower sales of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. However, the metric topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7%, driven by better-than-expected sales of purchased oil and other operating income, which exceeded the consensus mark by 45.1%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Diamondback Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Diamondback Energy, Inc. Quote

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company generated free cash flow of about $1 billion, while adjusted free cash flow stood at $1.2 billion. Over the same period, it bought back nearly 2.9 million common shares for roughly $434 million at an average price of $149.50 per share, excluding excise taxes. This included a $305 million transaction to repurchase 2 million shares from SGF FANG Holdings, LP.

Overall, shareholder returns totaled approximately $734 million through a combination of share repurchases and the declared base dividend for the quarter, accounting for 62% of adjusted free cash flow.

FANG’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share to its common shareholders of record on Feb. 20. The payout, which represents a 5% sequential increase from the previous quarter, will be made on March 12, 2026.

At the same time, the firm improved its financial position by repurchasing $203 million of senior notes maturing in 2051 and 2052 at 82.3% of face value, or nearly $167 million. It also repaid $950 million of its $1.5 billion term loan due in 2027, leaving an outstanding balance of $550 million.

FANG’s Q4 Production & Realized Prices

FANG’s production of oil and natural gas averaged 969,120 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), comprising 52.9% oil.The figure was up 9.7% from the year-ago quarterand beat our estimate of 947,927.5 BOE/d. While crude and natural gas output increased 7.7% and 13.6% year over year, respectively, natural gas liquids volumes surged 10.5%.

The average realized oil price during the quarter was $58 per barrel, 16.5% lower than the year-ago realization of $69.48.However, the figure beat our estimate of $51.10 per barrel.Meanwhile, the average realized natural gas price decreased to 3 cents per thousand cubic feet from 48 cents in the prior year.The figure was also below our estimate of $1.02.Overall, the upstream oil and gas company fetched $34.02 per barrel compared with $42.71 a year ago.

FANG’s Costs & Financial Position

Diamondback Energy’s fourth-quarter cash operating cost was $10.31 per BOE compared with $10.30 in the prior-year quarter andour estimate of $11.99.The increase in costs compared with the year-ago period reflected a rise in lease operating expenses to $5.91 per BOE from $5.67 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Further, FANG’s gathering, processing and transportation expenses increased 31.6% year over year to $1.54 per BOE. However, cash G&A expenses fell in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 65 cents per BOE from 69 cents in the corresponding period of 2024. Moreover, production and ad valorem taxes declined 20.2% year over year to $2.21 per BOE.

Diamondback Energy logged $943 million in capital expenditure — spending $748 million on drilling and completion, $130 million on infrastructure and environment and $65 million on capital workovers. The company booked $1.2 billion in adjusted free cash flow in the fourth quarter.

As of Dec. 31, the Permian-focused operator had approximately $104 million in cash and cash equivalents and $13.7 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization of 24.2%.

FANG’s 2026 Guidance

Diamondback Energy expects its full-year 2026 oil production guidance to be 500-510 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBO/d). The company anticipates its annual BOE will increase to a range of 926-962 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company expects full-year 2026 cash capital expenditures to be between $3.6 billion and $3.9 billion.

This guidance includes approximately $100 million to $150 million allocated to exploratory development in the Barnett/Woodford, as well as multiple tests aimed at increasing oil recoveries from the existing asset base. The company also expects to complete between 5.9 million and 6.3 million net lateral feet in 2026.

For the first quarter of 2026, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects oil production of 502-512 MBO/d and cash capital expenditures of $900 million to $975 million.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Important Energy Earnings at a Glance

While we have discussed FANG’s fourth-quarter results in detail, let us take a look at three other key reports in the energy space.

Valero Energy Corporation VLO, a leading independent refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products, posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.82 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.22. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s level of 64 cents. The better-than-expected quarterly results can be mainly attributed to a surge in refining margins, higher ethanol production volumes and lower total cost of sales.

Valero Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $4.7 billion at the end of the fourth quarter. As of Dec. 31, 2025, it had total debt of $8.3 billion and finance lease obligations of $2.4 billion.

Baker Hughes Company BKR, a Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services provider, posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago level of 70 cents. The strong quarterly results were primarily driven by solid performance from BKR’s Industrial & Energy Technology business segment.

Baker Hughes Company’s net capital expenditure in the fourth quarter was $321 million. As of Dec. 31, 2025, it had cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 billion. BKR had a long-term debt of $5.4 billion at the end of the reported quarter, with a debt-to-capitalization of 24.3%.

Another Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services provider, Halliburton Company HAL, posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted net income per share of 69 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. The outperformance primarily reflects successful cost reduction initiatives. However, the bottom line marginally fell from the year-ago adjusted profit of 70 cents due to softer activity in the North American region.

Halliburton reported fourth-quarter capital expenditure of $337 million, well below our projection of $390.4 million. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had approximately $2.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and $7.2 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 40.5.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.