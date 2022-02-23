Diamondback Energy Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on February 23, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.diamondbackenergy.com

To listen to the call, dial (877) 440-7573 (US) or (253) 237-1144 (International) with confirmation code 8984419.

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (International) with confirmation code 8984419.

