Diamondback Energy Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on February 19, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.diamondbackenergy.com

To listen to the call, dial (877) 440-7573 (US) or (253) 237-1144 (International), Confirmation code 2383801.

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (International) with confirmation code 2383801.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.