Diamondback Energy profit jumps nearly three-fold on fuel demand recovery

May 3 (Reuters) - Permian basin-focused producer Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O on Monday reported a near three-fold sequential jump in quarterly adjusted profit as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and easing travel restrictions boosted oil demand.

Earnings at U.S. oil firms have improved in the first quarter thanks to a 27% surge in CLc1 crude prices this year, while gas producers have benefited from a deep freeze in Texas that lifted demand for the fuel used in heating and power generation.

Midland, Texas-based Diamondback's average price for its oil and gas, excluding hedges, rose 54.5% sequentially in the first quarter to $42.36 per barrel of oil equivalent.

The company, which closed a $2.2 billion acquisition of Denver-based rival QEP Resources in March, posted quarterly production of 307,422 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 2.8% higher than the previous three months.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company came in at $379 million, or $2.30 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with $130 million, or 82 cents per share, in the fourth quarter.

