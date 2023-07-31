News & Insights

Diamondback Energy misses profit estimates on weaker energy prices

July 31, 2023

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters

Adds background and details on the results from paragraph 2 onwards

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Diamondback Energy FANG.O missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Monday, as oil and gas prices took a hit from concerns around a weakening global economy.

The U.S. banking crisis and fears of a looming recession have pressured oil prices, though production cuts from OPEC+ countries have lent some support.

Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 fell nearly 28% during the quarter from last year's levels, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine had upended global oil markets.

Diamondback said its average unhedged realized prices were $46.31 per barrel of oil equivalent, lower than last year's $79.49 boe.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted an income of $3.68 per share for the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of $3.90 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

