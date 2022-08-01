Diamondback Energy, Inc. Reports Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.42 billion, or $7.93 per share. This compares with $0.31 billion, or $1.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 billion or $7.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 64.9% to $2.77 billion from $1.68 billion last year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.42 Bln. vs. $0.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $7.93 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.77 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year.

