Diamondback Energy, Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $960 million, or $5.34 per share. This compares with $1.01 billion, or $5.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $2.23 billion from $2.03 billion last year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $960 Mln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.34 vs. $5.62 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.23 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year.

