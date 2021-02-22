Diamondback Energy, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.82 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG):

-Earnings: -$739 million in Q4 vs. -$487 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.68 in Q4 vs. -$3.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $130 million or $0.82 per share for the period. -Revenue: $0.77 billion in Q4 vs. $1.10 billion in the same period last year.

