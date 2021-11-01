Diamondback Energy, Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG):

-Earnings: $0.65 billion in Q3 vs. -$1.11 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.56 in Q3 vs. -$7.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $536 million or $2.94 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.91 billion in Q3 vs. $0.72 billion in the same period last year.

