Diamondback Energy, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG):

-Earnings: -$272 million in Q1 vs. $10 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.72 in Q1 vs. $0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $230 million or $1.45 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.29 per share -Revenue: $899 million in Q1 vs. $864 million in the same period last year.

