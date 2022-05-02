Diamondback Energy, Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $779 million, or $4.36 per share. This compares with $220 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $929 million or $5.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 104.2% to $2.41 billion from $1.18 billion last year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

