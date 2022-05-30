Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Diamondback Energy (FANG)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 20.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $153.07 in the previous session. Diamondback Energy has gained 41.6% since the start of the year compared to the 39.8% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 63.7% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 2, 2022, Diamondback reported EPS of $5.2 versus consensus estimate of $4.74 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 25.04%.

For the current fiscal year, Diamondback is expected to post earnings of $25.51 per share on $9.47 billion in revenues. This represents a 123.18% change in EPS on a 39.26% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $24.13 per share on $9.06 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -5.42% and -4.27%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Diamondback may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Diamondback has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 8.4X versus its peer group's average of 6.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Diamondback currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Diamondback passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Diamondback shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does FANG Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of FANG have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Ring Energy, Inc. (REI). REI has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Ring Energy, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 22.22%, and for the current fiscal year, REI is expected to post earnings of $0.82 per share on revenue of $240.73 million.

Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. have gained 2.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 5.57X and a P/CF of 6.9X.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is in the top 2% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for FANG and REI, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.