Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FANG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $113.79, the dividend yield is 1.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FANG was $113.79, representing a -2.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $116.39 and a 363.13% increase over the 52 week low of $24.57.

FANG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). FANG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.92. Zacks Investment Research reports FANG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 265.1%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fang Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FANG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FANG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 17.13% over the last 100 days. RYE has the highest percent weighting of FANG at 5.59%.

