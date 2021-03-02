Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 03, 2021

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FANG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FANG was $73.66, representing a -1.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.87 and a 406.25% increase over the 52 week low of $14.55.

FANG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). FANG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$28.62. Zacks Investment Research reports FANG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 94.56%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FANG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FANG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FANG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP)

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

iShares Trust (IEO)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 100% over the last 100 days. RYE has the highest percent weighting of FANG at 4.99%.

