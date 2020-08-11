Dividends
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FANG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FANG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.67, the dividend yield is 3.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FANG was $44.67, representing a -57.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.95 and a 207.01% increase over the 52 week low of $14.55.

FANG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). FANG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$17.67. Zacks Investment Research reports FANG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -64.36%, compared to an industry average of -39.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FANG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

