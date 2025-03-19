Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 5, 2025 and Host Conference Call on May 6, 2025

Diamondback Energy will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 5, followed by a conference call on May 6.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, after market close. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on May 6, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. CT to discuss the financial results. The live webcast and its replay will be accessible on their website. Diamondback, based in Midland, Texas, specializes in the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves, particularly in the Permian Basin. For more information, interested parties can visit their website or contact Investor Relations.

Diamondback Energy will provide a timely update on its financial performance for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.



The scheduledearnings conference callallows investors and analysts to engage directly with company leadership, fostering investor relations.



By hosting a webcast with replay availability, Diamondback ensures broad accessibility to its financial results, enhancing investor outreach.

Announcement of earnings release date could indicate delays or issues if performance is expected to be poor, leading to decreased investor confidence.



Planning to host theearnings calla month after the reporting period might suggest management is preparing to discuss complex or concerning financial results.



Focus on the Permian Basin, without mention of diversification, may raise concerns about the company's vulnerability to regional downturns in oil and gas prices.

When will Diamondback Energy release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Diamondback Energy plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the Diamondback Energy conference call?

You can access the conference call and webcast on May 6, 2025, via the Diamondback Energy website under “Investor Relations.”

What time is the conference call scheduled for?

The conference call to discuss Q1 2025 results is scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. CT.

Where is Diamondback Energy headquartered?

Diamondback Energy is headquartered in Midland, Texas, and focuses on oil and natural gas extraction in the Permian Basin.

Who can I contact for more information about Diamondback Energy?

For more information, you can contact Adam Lawlis at +1 432.221.7467 or via email at alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com.

$FANG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FANG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 10/15.

$FANG Insider Trading Activity

$FANG insiders have traded $FANG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNDAL GRETH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,212,830 shares for an estimated $2,313,665,629 .

. STEVEN E WEST purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $975,960

HOF MATTHEW KAES VAN'T (President & CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $653,928

TRAVIS D. STICE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $517,536

ROBERT K REEVES purchased 2,832 shares for an estimated $509,760

FRANK D. TSURU purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $313,019

MARK LAWRENCE PLAUMANN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,390 shares for an estimated $251,590.

$FANG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 549 institutional investors add shares of $FANG stock to their portfolio, and 664 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FANG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FANG in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/22/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/04/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024

$FANG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FANG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $FANG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $215.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $190.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $220.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $252.0 on 12/04/2024

on 12/04/2024 Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $230.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Tim Rezvan from KeyBanc set a target price of $216.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $195.0 on 10/14/2024

MIDLAND, Texas, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release first quarter 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025 after the market closes.





In connection with the earnings release, Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Access to the live webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found



here



. The live webcast of theearnings conference callwill also be available via Diamondback’s website at



www.diamondbackenergy.com



under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.







About Diamondback Energy, Inc.







Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit



www.diamondbackenergy.com



.





Investor Contact:





Adam Lawlis





+1 432.221.7467







alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com





