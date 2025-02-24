News & Insights

Markets
FANG

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

February 24, 2025 — 05:17 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) announced earnings for fourth quarter of $1.074 billion

The company's earnings came in at $1.074 billion, or $3.67 per share. This compares with $960 million, or $5.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.067 billion or $3.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 66.6% to $3.711 billion from $2.228 billion last year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.074 Bln. vs. $960 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.67 vs. $5.34 last year. -Revenue: $3.711 Bln vs. $2.228 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FANG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.