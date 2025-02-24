Diamondback Energy, Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) announced earnings for fourth quarter of $1.074 billion

The company's earnings came in at $1.074 billion, or $3.67 per share. This compares with $960 million, or $5.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.067 billion or $3.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 66.6% to $3.711 billion from $2.228 billion last year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.074 Bln. vs. $960 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.67 vs. $5.34 last year. -Revenue: $3.711 Bln vs. $2.228 Bln last year.

