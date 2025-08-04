Diamondback Energy, Inc. Profit Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $699 million, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $837 million, or $4.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $785 million or $2.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 48.1% to $3.678 billion from $2.483 billion last year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $699 Mln. vs. $837 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.38 vs. $4.66 last year. -Revenue: $3.678 Bln vs. $2.483 Bln last year.

